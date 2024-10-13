Research Analysts Set Expectations for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report released on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFPM. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,557,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 72,249 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 97,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

