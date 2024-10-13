Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for FormFactor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

FORM has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

FormFactor Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,913.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,913.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,961.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,770 shares of company stock worth $854,014. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

