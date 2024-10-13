MetLife (NYSE:MET) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $92.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MetLife traded as high as $85.44 and last traded at $85.03, with a volume of 41241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.03.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 114.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 602.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 72.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

