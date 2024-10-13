DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $48.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DigitalOcean traded as high as $44.36 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 65806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.54.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOCN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.83.
DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.63 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DigitalOcean
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.