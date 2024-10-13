DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $48.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DigitalOcean traded as high as $44.36 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 65806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.54.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOCN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 571.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 11,041.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.83.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.63 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.