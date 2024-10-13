Short Interest in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Drops By 25.0%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.9 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:BTBIF opened at $2.70 on Friday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

