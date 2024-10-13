Short Interest in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Drops By 25.0%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.9 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0 %
OTCMKTS:BTBIF opened at $2.70 on Friday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.