Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $86.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Principal Financial Group traded as high as $88.72 and last traded at $88.69, with a volume of 22465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.48.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

