AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the September 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACM
AECOM Stock Performance
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AECOM
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.