Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Lowered to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Quebecor Price Performance

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion.

Quebecor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.