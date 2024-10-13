Short Interest in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC) Drops By 25.0%

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ JDOC opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13. JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $7.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF stock. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned about 3.03% of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Healthcare Leaders ETF (JDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities issued by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare services, healthcare technology, medical technology and life sciences companies located around the globe.The adviser seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation.

