Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Nutrien to a moderate sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.33.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$67.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$60.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.48.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.92 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.5004136 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutrien

In other Nutrien news, Director Keith Martell purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,537.50. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Also, Director Keith Martell bought 1,250 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$65.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,537.50. Insiders purchased 12,710 shares of company stock valued at $814,824 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

