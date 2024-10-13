Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Up 33.0% in September

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NQP opened at $12.45 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NQP. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $852,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

