Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Trading Down 4.3% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as C$46.74 and last traded at C$47.86. Approximately 69,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 350,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.02.

The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$615.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$581.10 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aritzia

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total transaction of C$477,000.00. In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total transaction of C$477,000.00. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.70. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

Further Reading

