Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MarineMax in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarineMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

HZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $31.45 on Friday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.82.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in MarineMax by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 295,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 90,476 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MarineMax by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 22.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,012,000 after buying an additional 74,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 43.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

