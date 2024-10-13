Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFIX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.80 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.27.

Stitch Fix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $2.74 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $347.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Stitch Fix by 34.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,273,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,432,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 465,900 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,994,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 286.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,950 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 673.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 449,948 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $221,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,845. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $221,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,845. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,690,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 584,282 shares of company stock worth $2,926,658. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

