Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

HLI has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $167.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.87.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,717 shares of company stock worth $1,479,513. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 624.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 15,061.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

