Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $164.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

