FY2024 EPS Estimates for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Lifted by Analyst

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organogenesis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Organogenesis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Organogenesis Stock Up 5.9 %

ORGO opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $130.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.48 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organogenesis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 4,989.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 301.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.