Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Issued By BWS Financial

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TriMas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Stock Up 2.2 %

TRS opened at $26.00 on Friday. TriMas has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.63 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 413,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TriMas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,393,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.