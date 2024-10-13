FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Increased by Roth Capital

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $29.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.