Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Lowered by National Bank Financial

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOS. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$5.08 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$3.65 and a 1 year high of C$6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$137.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.34.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$130.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 13.99%.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -5.11%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

