FY2024 EPS Estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $3.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GRP.U opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $65.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.39%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

