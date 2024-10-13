Analysts Set Expectations for Bird Construction Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Bird Construction in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

BDT has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.88.

Bird Construction Stock Down 2.0 %

TSE BDT opened at C$31.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.87. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$10.06 and a 52 week high of C$32.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

