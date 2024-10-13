FY2024 EPS Estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note issued on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.63. The consensus estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Separately, TD Cowen raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $142.97 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $131.16 and a one year high of $191.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.84.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

(Get Free Report)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.