Zacks Research Weighs in on Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Palomar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Sarkar now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Palomar stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34. Palomar has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $1,126,450.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,460.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,367.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $1,126,450.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,460.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,333. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 383,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 48.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

