Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,562,000 after acquiring an additional 979,597 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,163,000 after buying an additional 103,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

