Brokers Set Expectations for Bsr Reit’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($1.32). The company had revenue of C$57.78 million for the quarter.
Bsr Reit Stock Performance
