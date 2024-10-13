Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Faraday Copper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Faraday Copper’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 target price on Faraday Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Faraday Copper Stock Performance

Shares of FDY opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.77. Faraday Copper has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$0.93. The company has a market cap of C$188.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

