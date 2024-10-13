Analysts Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target at $53.78

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.44.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $59.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
Victory Capital stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $58.58.
Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $219.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.
