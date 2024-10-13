Critical Analysis: Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) versus Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY)

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million 3.36 -$25.12 million ($2.61) -1.21 Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -74.35% -3.08% -1.49% Advanced Oxygen Technologies 13.64% 1.75% 0.87%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

