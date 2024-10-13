BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives $26.67 Average PT from Brokerages

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 165,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42,265 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $26.73.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 59.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
