Comparing QXO (QXO) and Its Competitors

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare QXO to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QXO and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QXO $54.52 million -$1.07 million -1.27 QXO Competitors $5.84 billion $11.67 million 4.12

QXO’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than QXO. QXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

58.7% of QXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 90.6% of QXO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QXO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QXO -3.75% 0.51% 0.24% QXO Competitors -147.23% -1,871.47% -8.27%

Risk & Volatility

QXO has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QXO’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QXO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QXO 0 0 0 0 N/A QXO Competitors 792 4171 5511 113 2.47

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 18.35%. Given QXO’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QXO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

QXO beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

