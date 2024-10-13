SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives GBX 986.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 986.50 ($12.91).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGRO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.43) to GBX 930 ($12.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.74) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.74) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($13.68) to GBX 985 ($12.89) in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SEGRO

SEGRO Stock Up 0.8 %

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 846 ($11.07) on Thursday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 675 ($8.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 949 ($12.42). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 881.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 889.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,028.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently -13,333.33%.

About SEGRO

(Get Free Report

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.