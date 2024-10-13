Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Price Target at $13.40

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFA opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.75 and a beta of 2.16. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,750.00%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

