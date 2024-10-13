Reviewing Standard Lithium (SLI) & The Competition

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Standard Lithium to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Standard Lithium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standard Lithium Competitors 139 1281 1596 46 2.51

Standard Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.63%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -15.67% -14.05% Standard Lithium Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Volatility and Risk

Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s peers have a beta of 1.78, indicating that their average stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A $108.82 million 4.17 Standard Lithium Competitors $6.65 billion $204.21 million -32.10

Standard Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Standard Lithium peers beat Standard Lithium on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.