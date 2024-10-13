Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) versus Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) Head to Head Comparison

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) and Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Collective Audience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -17.68% N/A -69.45% Collective Audience N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Leafbuyer Technologies and Collective Audience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Collective Audience shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collective Audience has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Collective Audience”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.31 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Collective Audience $12.14 million 1.14 -$4.57 million N/A N/A

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Collective Audience.

Summary

Collective Audience beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

