Analysts Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Target Price at $21.25

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE UMH opened at $18.79 on Thursday. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,228.40%.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 629,427 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in UMH Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 57,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

