Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.05. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

