Sono-Tek (SOTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect Sono-Tek to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. On average, analysts expect Sono-Tek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sono-Tek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOTK opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $63.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of -0.28. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

