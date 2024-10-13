Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives C$9.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.00.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$84,530.80. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
