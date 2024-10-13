FB Financial (FBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $128.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. FB Financial has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $49.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

