Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

