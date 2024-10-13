Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.56 million. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $631.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $98,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,979 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,384.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $245,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,675.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $98,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,384.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,101 shares of company stock worth $1,351,925 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Featured Stories

