J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.72 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.43 and a 200 day moving average of $168.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
