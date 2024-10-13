J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.72 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.43 and a 200 day moving average of $168.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

