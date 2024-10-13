Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $98.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.