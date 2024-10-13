Brokerages Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) PT at $78.50

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 40.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 23.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,634,000 after purchasing an additional 112,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,119,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,316,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $4,747,000.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.65. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

