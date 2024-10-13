Brokerages Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Price Target at $24.94

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.42.
Several research firms have recently commented on SAR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $24.75 to $26.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Saratoga Investment
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Saratoga Investment Price Performance
Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $327.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.32.
Saratoga Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.63%.
Saratoga Investment Company Profile
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saratoga Investment
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.