State Street (STT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:STT opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.04. State Street has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $90.80.

State Street Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

