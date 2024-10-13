Hancock Whitney (HWC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ HWC opened at $52.50 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,254.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

