SMART Global (SGH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect SMART Global to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SMART Global Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $308,792.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,511.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $308,792.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,511.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $59,814.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,201.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,527 shares of company stock valued at $917,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

