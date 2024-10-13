Brokerages Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Price Target at $290.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HII. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $259.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $212.58 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,769,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 950.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

